Novavax Inc is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NVAX , AGIO , IRWD , ESPR , ACAD )

Below are the top five companies in the Biotechnology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX ) ranks first with a gain of 6.57%; Agios Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:AGIO ) ranks second with a gain of 6.54%; and Ironwood Pharmac (NASDAQ:IRWD ) ranks third with a gain of 5.86%.

Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR ) follows with a gain of 5.32% and Acadia Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ACAD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.91%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Novavax Inc and will alert subscribers who have NVAX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.