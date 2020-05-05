Norwegian Cruise Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 19.81%

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.15 to a high of $13.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 19.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $12.22 on volume of 96.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Norwegian Cruise and will alert subscribers who have NCLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Norwegian Cruise has traded in a range of $7.03 to $59.78 and is now at $11.59, 65% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.