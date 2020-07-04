Norwegian Cruise Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (NCLH)

The price of Norwegian Cruise shares has climbed to $11.70 (a 16.9% change) on heavy trading volume. Approximately 24.5 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 19.9 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Norwegian Cruise. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Norwegian Cruise in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Norwegian Cruise share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.03 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $12.75, 81% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 12.9%.