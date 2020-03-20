Norwegian Cruise Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise shares are trading on heavy volume today, having risen 30.7% to $10.76. Approximately 10.9 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 10.3 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Norwegian Cruise and will alert subscribers who have NCLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Norwegian Cruise have traded between a low of $7.03 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $8.35, which is 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.