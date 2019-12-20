Norwegian Cruise Rises 2.04% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.00 to a high of $56.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.48 on volume of 231,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Norwegian Cruise share prices have been bracketed by a low of $39.36 and a high of $59.71 and are now at $56.47, 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Norwegian Cruise on October 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.89. Since that recommendation, shares of Norwegian Cruise have risen 8.7%. We continue to monitor NCLH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.