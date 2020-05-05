Norwegian Cruise Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (NCLH)

Shares of Norwegian Cruise are trading down 20.0% to $11.55 today on above average volume. Approximately 50.2 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 32.1 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Norwegian Cruise share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $7.03 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $12.27 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.