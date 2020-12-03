Norwegian Cruise Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (NCLH)

The price of Norwegian Cruise shares has slipped to $11.07 (a 26.3% change) on heavy trading volume. About 8.4 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 4.6 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Norwegian Cruise have traded between the current low of $10.75 and a high of $59.78 and are now at $11.06. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.