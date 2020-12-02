Norwegian Cruise is Among the Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NCLH , RCL , CCL , HLT , MAR )

We looked at the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH ) ranks first with a gain of 3.41%; Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL ) ranks second with a gain of 3.34%; and Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.35%.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT ) follows with a gain of 2.03% and Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.60%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Norwegian Cruise and will alert subscribers who have NCLH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.