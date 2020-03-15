Northwest Nat Gs has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Gas Utilities Industry (NWN, SJI, DGAS, SR, OGS)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Northwest Nat Gs ranks lowest with a ROE of -698.2%. South Jersey Ind is next with a ROE of 540.9%. Delta Natural Ga ranks third lowest with a ROE of 715.4%.

Spire Inc. follows with a ROE of 817.0%, and One Gas Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 894.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Delta Natural Ga and will alert subscribers who have DGAS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.