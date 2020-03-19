Northwest Nat Gs is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NWN , SWX , SJI , SR , ATO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Gas Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Northwest Nat Gs (NYSE:NWN ) ranks first with a gain of 2.23%; Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) ranks second with a loss of 0.35%; and South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI ) ranks third with a loss of 4.18%.

Spire Inc. (:SR ) follows with a loss of 4.29% and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.57%.

