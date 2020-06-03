Northrop Grumman Falls 1.53% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $315.98 to a high of $325.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $325.86 on volume of 330,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Northrop Grumman share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $385.01 and a 52-week low of $263.29 and are now trading 22% above that low price at $320.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

