Northern Oil And Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.17%

Northern Oil And (AMEX:NOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.30 to a high of $2.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.32 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Northern Oil And has traded in a range of $1.40 to $2.94 and is now at $2.35, 68% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

