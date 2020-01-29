Northern Oil And is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (NOG, PBT, EPM, AR, FANG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Northern Oil And ranks highest with a an RPE of $36.2 million. Following is Permian Basin Royalty Trust with a an RPE of $24.0 million. Evolution Petrol ranks third highest with a an RPE of $7.7 million.

Antero Resources follows with a an RPE of $6.0 million, and Diamondback Ener rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $5.7 million.

