Northern Oil And is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NOG, GPOR, ESTE, FANG, REI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Exploration & Production industry with the highest sales growth.

Northern Oil And ranks highest with a sales growth of 22,434.8%. Gulfport Energy is next with a sales growth of 19,320.3%. Earthstone Ene-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 13,600.9%.

Diamondback Ener follows with a sales growth of 12,939.2%, and Ring Energy Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 11,581.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ring Energy Inc on January 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.34. Since that call, shares of Ring Energy Inc have fallen 74.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.