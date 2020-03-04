Nordstrom Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.25%

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.51 to a high of $13.37. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $13.04 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordstrom Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $12.51 and a high of $46.20 and are now at $12.60. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nordstrom Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.59. Since that call, shares of Nordstrom Inc have fallen 64.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.