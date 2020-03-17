Nordstrom Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.63%

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.06 to a high of $17.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.27 on volume of 6.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nordstrom Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.20 and the current low of $14.06 and are currently at $18.08 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 3.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

