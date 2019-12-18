Nordstrom Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.49%

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.51 to a high of $40.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.80 on volume of 476,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nordstrom Inc has traded in a range of $25.01 to $49.98 and is now at $40.27, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

