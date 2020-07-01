Nordstrom Inc Rises 2.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.49 to a high of $42.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.19 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordstrom Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.01 and a high of $49.98 and are now at $42.44, 70% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nordstrom Inc and will alert subscribers who have JWN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.