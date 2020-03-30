Nordstrom Inc (JWN) Approaches New Downside Target of $14.87

Shares of Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $16.14 today and have reached the first support level of $15.44. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $14.87 and $13.60.

Nordstrom Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $46.20 and a 52-week low of $14.06 and are now trading 14% above that low price at $16.01 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) has potential upside of 218.1% based on a current price of $16.01 and analysts' consensus price target of $50.93. Nordstrom Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $32.48 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $33.73.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Nordstrom Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $37.59. Since that call, shares of Nordstrom Inc have fallen 57.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.