Nordstrom Inc is Among the Companies in the Department Stores Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (JWN, JCP, M, DDS, KSS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Nordstrom Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.1. Following is J.C. Penney Co with a a current ratio of 1.5. Macy'S Inc ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.5.

Dillards Inc-A follows with a a current ratio of 1.9, and Kohls Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.0.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nordstrom Inc and will alert subscribers who have JWN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.