Nordson Corp Rises 1.86% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $173.02 to a high of $176.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $173.96 on volume of 61,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordson Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $124.91 and a high of $174.58 and are now at $173.55, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

