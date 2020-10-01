Nordic American Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.02%

Nordic American (NYSE:NAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.60 to a high of $4.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.74 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Nordic American share prices have been bracketed by a low of $1.66 and a high of $5.28 and are now at $4.78, 188% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 2.2%.

