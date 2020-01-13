Nordic American Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.58%

Nordic American (NYSE:NAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.43 to a high of $4.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $4.60 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Nordic American has traded in a range of $1.66 to $5.28 and is now at $4.53, 173% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.66% higher and 2.62% higher over the past week, respectively.