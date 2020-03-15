Nordic American has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry (NAT, TK, GNRT, STNG, ENLC)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Nordic American ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,591.1%. Following is Teekay Corp with a ROE of -1,947.8%. Gener8 Maritime ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,698.1%.

Scorpio Tankers follows with a ROE of -1,204.0%, and Enlink Midstream LLC rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -949.3%.

