Nordic American Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (NAT)

Nordic American's stock is down -16.9% to $6.84 on heavy trading volume. About 21.4 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 6.2 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nordic American have traded between a low of $1.66 and a high of $5.89 and are now at $5.85, which is 252% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.37% higher and 5.69% higher over the past week, respectively.