Nordic American is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (NAT, TK, GNRT, STNG, GLNG)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Nordic American ranks lowest with a ROE of -2,591.1%. Teekay Corp is next with a ROE of -1,947.8%. Gener8 Maritime ranks third lowest with a ROE of -1,698.1%.

Scorpio Tankers follows with a ROE of -1,204.0%, and Golar Lng Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -1,004.3%.

