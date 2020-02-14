Noodles & Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 9.25%

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.33 to a high of $9.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 9.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $8.34 on volume of 330,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Noodles & Co and will alert subscribers who have NDLS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Noodles & Co have traded between a low of $4.45 and a high of $9.04 and are now at $8.98, which is 102% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.1%.