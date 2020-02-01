Noodles & Co has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Restaurants Industry (NDLS, DFRG, SHAK, CMG, FRGI)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Noodles & Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 209.1%. Del Frisco'S Res is next with a future earnings growth of 46.3%. Shake Shack In-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 39.2%.

Chipotle Mexican follows with a future earnings growth of 34.5%, and Fiesta Restauran rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Del Frisco'S Res on May 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Del Frisco'S Res have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor Del Frisco'S Res for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.