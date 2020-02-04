Noodles & Co has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Restaurants Industry (NDLS, DFRG, SHAK, CMG, FRGI)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Noodles & Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 209.1%. Following is Del Frisco'S Res with a future earnings growth of 46.3%. Shake Shack In-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 39.2%.

Chipotle Mexican follows with a future earnings growth of 34.5%, and Fiesta Restauran rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Chipotle Mexican. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Chipotle Mexican in search of a potential trend change.