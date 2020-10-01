Noodles & Co is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NDLS , SBUX , DNKN , BJRI , MCD )

Below are the top five companies in the Restaurants industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS ) ranks first with a gain of 6.77%; Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.85%; and Dunkin' Brands G (:DNKN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.50%.

Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI ) follows with a gain of 1.24% and Mcdonalds Corp (:MCD ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.18%.

