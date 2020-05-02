Noodles & Co is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NDLS , SBUX , CAKE , SHAK , WEN )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS ) ranks first with a gain of 4.18%; Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX ) ranks second with a gain of 2.87%; and Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE ) ranks third with a gain of 2.69%.

Shake Shack In-A (NYSE:SHAK ) follows with a gain of 2.39% and Wendy'S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.23%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Noodles & Co and will alert subscribers who have NDLS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.