Noble Corp Plc is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (NE, RDC, RIG, DO, ATW)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Noble Corp Plc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.21. Following is Rowan Companie-A with a FCF per share of $1.58. Transocean Ltd ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.65.

Diamond Offshore follows with a FCF per share of $2.58, and Atwood Oceanics rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $6.19.

