Nn Inc Rises 4.69% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $8.84 to a high of $9.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.00 on volume of 74,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Nn Inc has traded in a range of $5.55 to $11.70 and is now at $9.27, 67% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.3%.

