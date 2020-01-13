Nn Inc has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Industrial Machinery Industry (NNBR, ITW, PKOH, NDSN, BRSS)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Nn Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 54.79. Following is Illinois Tool Wo with a a debt to asset ratio of 49.63. Park Ohio Hldgs ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.89.

Nordson Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.78, and Global Brass & C rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.59.

