Nmi Holdings I-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.67%

Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.29 to a high of $34.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.24 on volume of 183,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nmi Holdings I-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.79 and a 52-week low of $21.90 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $34.77 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.