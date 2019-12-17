Nmi Holdings I-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.52%

Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.56 to a high of $34.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.18 on volume of 68,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nmi Holdings I-A on August 9th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $27.62. Since that recommendation, shares of Nmi Holdings I-A have risen 21.6%. We continue to monitor NMIH for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nmi Holdings I-A have traded between a low of $15.62 and a high of $34.50 and are now at $34.09, which is 118% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.