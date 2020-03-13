Nmi Holdings I-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (NMIH , NYCB , KRNY , RDN , WAFD )
Here are the top 5 stocks in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:
Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH ) ranks first with a loss of 4.93%; Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) ranks second with a loss of 5.56%; and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY ) ranks third with a loss of 6.63%.
Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN ) follows with a loss of 6.65% and Wash Fed (NASDAQ:WAFD ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 7.86%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ny Comm Bancorp on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $11.70. Since that call, shares of Ny Comm Bancorp have fallen 12.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
