Nmi Holdings I-A has the Best Relative Performance in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (NMIH , NYCB , KRNY , RDN , WAFD )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nmi Holdings I-A (NASDAQ:NMIH ) ranks first with a loss of 4.93%; Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) ranks second with a loss of 5.56%; and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY ) ranks third with a loss of 6.63%.

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN ) follows with a loss of 6.65% and Wash Fed (NASDAQ:WAFD ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 7.86%.

