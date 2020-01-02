Nmi Holdings I-A is Among the Companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (NMIH, CASH, PROV, BFIN, KRNY)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Nmi Holdings I-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 145.2%. Meta Financial G is next with a projected earnings growth of 47.5%. Provident Fnl Hl ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 46.7%.

Bankfinancial follows with a projected earnings growth of 45.2%, and Kearny Financial rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 44.1%.

