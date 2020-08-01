Nisource Inc (NI) Approaches New Upside Target of $27.75

Shares of Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $27.67 today and have reached the first resistance level of $27.70. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $27.75 and $27.83.

Based on a current price of $27.80, Nisource Inc is currently 2.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $27.02. Nisource Inc shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.29 and support at the 50-day MA of $26.94.

Nisource Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.67 and a 52-week low of $25.43 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $27.80 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

