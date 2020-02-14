Nisource Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Multi-Utilities Industry (NI , ED , MDU , D , WEC )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) ranks first with a gain of 1.21%; Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) ranks second with a gain of 0.83%; and Mdu Res Group (NYSE:MDU ) ranks third with a gain of 0.60%.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) follows with a gain of 0.54% and Wec Energy Group (NYSE:WEC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.46%.

