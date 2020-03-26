Nike Inc -Cl B Rises 7.99% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $80.01 to a high of $84.68. Yesterday, the shares gained 8.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $73.68 on volume of 7.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nike Inc -Cl B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in search of a potential trend change.

Over the past year, Nike Inc -Cl B has traded in a range of $60.00 to $105.62 and is now at $85.76, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.