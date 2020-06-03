Nike Inc -Cl B Falls 2.67% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Nike Inc -Cl B (NYSE:NKE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.76 to a high of $89.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $89.97 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Nike Inc -Cl B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.62 and a 52-week low of $77.07 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $88.39 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Nike Inc -Cl B. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Nike Inc -Cl B in search of a potential trend change.