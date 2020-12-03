Nike Inc -Cl B is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (NKE, SKX, DECK, CROX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.35. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.96. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.74.
Crocs Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.13, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.
