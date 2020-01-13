MySmarTrend
Nike Inc -Cl B is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (NKE, SKX, DECK, CROX, SHOO)

Written on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 5:22am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Nike Inc -Cl B ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 16.35. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.96. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 2.74.

Crocs Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.13, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Steven Madden on August 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.68. Since that recommendation, shares of Steven Madden have risen 27.3%. We continue to monitor Steven Madden for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

