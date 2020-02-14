Nextera Energy has the Highest Return on Equity in the Electric Utilities Industry (NEE, OGE, MGEE, OTTR, PPL)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Nextera Energy ranks highest with a ROE of 2,825.6%. Following is Oge Energy Corp with a ROE of 1,751.2%. Mge Energy Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,293.7%.

Otter Tail Corp follows with a ROE of 1,140.0%, and Ppl Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,105.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ppl Corp on September 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $31.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Ppl Corp have risen 16.7%. We continue to monitor Ppl Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.