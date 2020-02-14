Nextera Energy has the Highest Return on Equity in the Electric Utilities Industry (NEE, OGE, MGEE, OTTR, PPL)
Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Nextera Energy ranks highest with a ROE of 2,825.6%. Following is Oge Energy Corp with a ROE of 1,751.2%. Mge Energy Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 1,293.7%.
Otter Tail Corp follows with a ROE of 1,140.0%, and Ppl Corp rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,105.9%.
