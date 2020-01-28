Nextera Energy has the Best Relative Performance in the Electric Utilities Industry (NEE , PNM , PNW , SO , POR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Electric Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.13%; Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM ) ranks second with a gain of 0.62%; and Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW ) ranks third with a gain of 0.58%.

Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) follows with a gain of 0.43% and Portland General (NYSE:POR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.36%.

