Nextera Energy Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (NEE)

Nextera Energy shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 0.0% to $221.56. About 7.9 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 2.8 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Nextera Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $283.35 and a 52-week low of $187.30 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $221.56 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.