Nextera Energy is Among the Companies in the Electric Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NEE , POR , FE , DUK , SO )

Below are the top five companies in the Electric Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks first with a gain of 6.06%; Portland General (NYSE:POR ) ranks second with a gain of 5.18%; and Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE ) ranks third with a gain of 4.90%.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) follows with a gain of 4.66% and Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.36%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Firstenergy Corp on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $49.85. Since that call, shares of Firstenergy Corp have fallen 22.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.