Next Support Level for Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) is $70.84

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $72.89 today and has reached the first level of support at $72.11. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $70.84 and $68.79 will be of interest.

Wynn Resorts Ltd has overhead space with shares priced $74.48, or 64.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $212.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $91.54 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $115.11.

Over the past year, Wynn Resorts Ltd has traded in a range of $35.84 to $153.41 and is now at $74.48, 108% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Wynn Resorts Ltd. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd in search of a potential trend change.