Next Support Level for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) is $25.80

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) opened today below their pivot of $26.54 and have already reached the first level of support at $26.20. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $25.80 and $25.06.

There is potential upside of 41.3% for shares of Weyerhaeuser Co based on a current price of $26.40 and an average consensus analyst price target of $37.29. Weyerhaeuser Co shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $27.50 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $29.44.

Over the past year, Weyerhaeuser Co has traded in a range of $22.35 to $31.58 and is now at $26.40, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

